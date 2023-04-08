Gold price falls Rs 110 to Rs 60,870, silver rises Rs 110 to Rs 76,600



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 100 to Rs 55,800. Gold price fell Rs 110 from yesterday's close during Saturday's early trade with 10 grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 60,870, according to the GoodReturns website. Meanwhile, silver prices rose Rs 110, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,600.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,020, Rs 60,920, and Rs 61,530, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,870.



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,950, Rs 55,850, and Rs 56,400, respectively. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,800.

Also Read Gold trading at Rs 51,290 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,400/kg Gold trading at Rs 50,280 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,000/kg Gold prices slip by Rs 550 to Rs 57,160; silver drops to Rs 70,800 Gold price up by Rs 210; silver rises by Rs 2,200, trading at Rs 63,600 Gold, silver unchanged in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 51,000 Gold price falls Rs 380 to Rs 60,890; silver plunge Rs 600 to Rs 76,490 Never grows old: Gold jumps Rs 1,062, touches new high of Rs 60,538 Gold could test Rs 66,500, Silver Rs 85,000 in FY24, charts suggest Gold price jumps Rs 660 to Rs 60,330; silver rises Rs 600 to Rs 74,600 Gold price falls Rs 330 to Rs 59,670; silver declines Rs 500 to Rs 74,000

The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 80,200.