Gold price falls Rs 110 to Rs 60,870, silver rises Rs 110 to Rs 76,600

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 100 to Rs 55,800

BS Web Team New Delhi
Gold

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 8:51 AM IST
Gold price fell Rs 110 from yesterday's close during Saturday's early trade with 10 grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 60,870, according to the GoodReturns website. Meanwhile, silver prices rose Rs 110, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,600.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold fell by Rs 100 to Rs 55,800.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,870.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,020, Rs 60,920, and Rs 61,530, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,800.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,950, Rs 55,850, and Rs 56,400, respectively.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 80,200.
Topics : Gold | Silver | Silver Prices | Gold Prices | gold and silver prices

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 8:51 AM IST

