Gold price jumps Rs 660 to Rs 60,330; silver rises Rs 600 to Rs 74,600



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold rose Rs 600 to Rs 55,300. Gold price jumped Rs 660 from yesterday's close during Wednesday's early trade with ten grams of 24-carat gold trading at Rs 60,330, according to the GoodReturns website. Meanwhile, Silver prices rose Rs 600, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,000.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,490, Rs 60,390, and Rs 61,100, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,340.



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,460, Rs 55,360, and Rs 56,010, respectively. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,310.

Also Read Gold trading at Rs 51,290 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,400/kg Gold trading at Rs 50,280 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,000/kg Gold prices slip by Rs 550 to Rs 57,160; silver drops to Rs 70,800 Gold price up by Rs 210; silver rises by Rs 2,200, trading at Rs 63,600 Gold, silver unchanged in early trade; yellow metal trading at Rs 51,000 Gold price falls Rs 330 to Rs 59,670; silver declines Rs 500 to Rs 74,000 Crude oil can hit $100 a barrel if production cuts continue: Analysts Crude Oil rallies as OPEC+ cuts output; Trend reversal unlikely hint charts Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trades at Rs 60,000 Gold delivers positive returns eight years on the trot; at 16.1% in FY23



Spot gold held its ground at $2,020.39 per ounce, as of 0123 GMT. US gold futures were steady at $2,037.20. US gold prices hovered near record highs seen in 2020, trading steady above the key $2,000 level on Wednesday, as the dollar eased after weak US economic data fanned expectations that the Federal Reserve might loosen its monetary policy trajectory.



Gold prices rallied 2 per cent to hit their highest in more than a year on Tuesday after another round of weaker US economic data indicated a slowing economy and strengthened expectations of a less-aggressive Fed policy. The dollar index was down 0.1 per cent, making bullion cheaper for buyers holding other currencies.

(with inputs from Reuters)

