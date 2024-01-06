Gold price falls Rs 110 to Rs 63,270, silver unchanged at Rs 76,600

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 58,150, Rs 58,000, and Rs 58,600, respectively.

The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 110 during early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 63,270, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver was unchanged with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 76,600.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 100, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 58,000.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,270.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 63,400, Rs 63,270, and Rs 63,930, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 58,000.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 58,150, Rs 58,000, and Rs 58,600, respectively.

US gold held steady on Friday after swinging up and down a percentage point on mixed US economic data, but bullion eyed its first weekly decline in four weeks on an overall stronger dollar and higher Treasury yields.

Spot gold rose 0.1 per cent to $2,044.21 per ounce by 3:15 p.m. EST (2015 GMT) after falling and then rising by about 1 per cent earlier in the session. Prices were set to shed nearly 1 per cent for the week.

Silver rose 0.8 per cent to $23.17 per ounce, but braced for its second weekly fall, and platinum gained 0.5 per cent to $961.53, but headed for its worst week in eight weeks.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 76,600.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 78,000.

(with inputs from Reuters)