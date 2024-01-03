Gold rises Rs 220, silver jumps Rs 300, yellow metal trading at Rs 64,090

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 64,090.

The price of 24-carat gold jumped Rs 220 during early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 64,090, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also rose Rs 300 with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 78,900.

The price of 22-carat gold was up by Rs 200, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 58,750.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 64,090.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 64,240, Rs 64,090, and Rs 64,580, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 58,750.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 58,900, Rs 58,750, and Rs 59,200, respectively.

US gold prices held steady on Wednesday as investors looked forward to minutes of the last Federal Reserve policy meeting due later in the day for more clarity on its next moves, while a stronger dollar kept bullion's gains in check.

Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $2,061.49 per ounce, as of 0132 GMT. US gold futures eased 0.2 per cent to $2,069.90 per ounce.

Spot silver gained 0.1 per cent to $23.66 per ounce, while platinum was little changed at $981.27. Palladium rose 0.3 per cent to $1,084.40.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 78,900.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 80,300.

(with inputs from Reuters)