Gold price falls Rs 650 to Rs 62,730, silver unchanged at Rs 79,200

The price of 24-carat gold declined Rs 650 during early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 62,730, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver was unchanged, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 79,200.

The price of 22-carat gold climbed Rs 600, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,500.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,730.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 62,880, Rs 62,730, and Rs 63,980, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,500.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,650, Rs 57,500, and Rs 58,650, respectively.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 79,200.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 82,200.