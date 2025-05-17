Saturday, May 17, 2025 | 07:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹95,140; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹96,900

Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹95,140; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹96,900

The price of 22-carat gold fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹87,210

Gold, gold pieces, coin, metal

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹95,290. | Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹95,140 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹96,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹87,210.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹95,140.  ALSO READ: Gold rally to continue? Upside to be limited as risk-on sentiment kicks in 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹95,290.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹87,210.

Also Read

forex cash dollar deposit

India's forex reserves jump $4.5 bn to $690.61 bn on rise in gold assets

gold, gold loan

Gold rally to continue? Upside to be limited as risk-on sentiment kicks in

Gold

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹93,920; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹96,900

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹96,050; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹97,800

Gold, jewellery, gold prices

Gold outran equities in the last one year, but the rally may be over for now

 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹87,360.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹96,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,07,900.
  
US gold prices dropped more than 2 per cent on Saturday and were set for their worst week since November, as increased risk appetite from the US-China trade agreement weighed on the market.
 
Spot gold fell 1.8 per cent to $3,182.17 an ounce as of 1212 ET (16:12 GMT) and was down 4.3 per cent so far this week. Last month, prices had reached a record high of $3,500.05 amid escalated tariff tensions. 
 
US gold futures were down 1.3 per cent at $3,185.60.
 
Spot silver lost 1.6 per cent to $32.18 an ounce and fell over 1 per cent for the week. Meanwhile, platinum dipped 0.6 per cent to $983.63 and palladium eased 1.6 per cent to $952.98. Both the sister metals also headed for weekly declines.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)    
   

More From This Section

silver

Silver near-term outlook bearish amid economic and geopolitical risks

crude oil, oil, lng

Crude oil falls as traders consider potential jump in US crude stockpiles

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹96,610; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹97,800

Gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹96,870, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹97,800

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹98,670, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹98,900

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices gold and silver prices Gold and silver

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 17 2025 | 7:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCancer Myths Fact CheckDividend StockJSW Energy Price TodayWorld Hypertension DayPunjab Board 10th Result TimeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon