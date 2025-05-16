Friday, May 16, 2025 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹93,920; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹96,900

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹93,920; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹96,900

The price of 22-carat gold fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹86,090

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹94,070. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹93,920 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹96,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold fell ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹86,090.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹93,920. 
   

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹94,070.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹86,090.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹86,240.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹96,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,07,900.
  
US gold prices eased on Friday and were poised for their steepest weekly decline in six months, as a stronger dollar and waning trade war concerns dampened its appeal as a safe-haven asset. 
 
Spot gold fell 0.5 per cent to $3,223.06 an ounce as of 0222 GMT. Bullion has lost about 3 per cent so far this week and is set for its worst weekly performance since November 2024.
 
US gold futures shed 0.1 per cent to $3,224.90.
 
Spot silver eased 0.6 per cent to $32.49 an ounce, platinum fell 0.3 per cent to $986.58 and palladium lost 1.1 per cent to $957.42. 
(with inputs from Reuters)    
     

Topics : Gold Silver Gold Prices gold silver prices gold and silver prices bullion

First Published: May 16 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

