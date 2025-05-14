Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 08:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹96,610; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹97,800

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹96,610; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹97,800

The price of 22-carat gold climbed ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹88,560

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹96,760

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold rose ₹10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹96,610 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹97,800.
 
The price of 22-carat gold climbed ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹88,560.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹96,610. 
  

Also Read

Gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹96,870, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹97,800

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹98,670, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹98,900

Gold

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹98,340, silver price falls ₹100 to ₹98,900

Tanishq

Titan shines 5% on Q4 earnings surprise; should you buy, hold or sell?

Gold Bar. Gold

Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹99,610; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹98,900

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹96,760.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹88,560.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹88,710.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹97,800.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,08,900. 
 
US gold prices edged lower on Wednesday as softening trade tension between the US and China weakened safe-haven demand, while markets eyed another set of inflation data to assess the Federal Reserve's policy path.
 
Spot gold fell 0.1 per cent to $3,246.21 an ounce as of 0029 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to $3,250.50.
 
Spot silver eased 0.3 per cent to $32.80 an ounce, platinum fell 0.1 per cent to $987.55 and palladium lost 0.8 per cent to $949.26.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)    
  

More From This Section

gold

Gold declines Rs 1,500 to Rs 99,250 per 10 g amid weak global cues

crude oil, oil

Crude oil outlook: WTI may remain-range bound at $56-$60, say analyst

Gold Bar

Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹99,010; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹99,100

Gold

Gold price jumps ₹2,400 to ₹99,750-10g ahead of US Fed policy decision

Gold Bar

Gold climbs ₹10 to ₹95,740; silver declines ₹100 to trade at ₹96,900

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Prices Silver Gold and silver gold and silver prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Cipla Q4 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Stocks TodayHero MotoCorp Q4 Results 2025Q4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon