close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Gold price rises Rs 430 to Rs 60,650, silver jumps Rs 1100 to Rs 74,500

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold rose Rs 400 to Rs 55,600

BS Web Team New Delhi
Gold

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,750, Rs 55,650, and Rs 56,000, respectively. | Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 7:43 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Gold price rose Rs 430 in Saturday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 60,650, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price was up Rs 1100, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,500.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold rose Rs 400 to Rs 55,600.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at Rs 60,650, while in Kolkata and Hyderabad it is at Rs 60,680.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,830, Rs 60,730, and Rs 61,100, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,600.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,750, Rs 55,650, and Rs 56,000, respectively.

Also Read

Gold declines Rs 490 to Rs 61,420 per 10 gram; silver dips by Rs 500

Gold price rises Rs 280 to Rs 62,130, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 78,000

Gold prices slip by Rs 550 to Rs 57,160; silver drops to Rs 70,800

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 60,330

Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 61,190; silver unchanged at Rs 74,500

Gold price rises Rs 320 to Rs 60,650; silver up Rs 500 at Rs 73,500

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 60,330

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal trades at Rs 60,330

Gold price rises Rs 340 to Rs 61,100; silver up Rs 600 at Rs 76,800

Gold prices eased by Rs 150 to Rs 60,250 per 10 grams in New Delhi


US gold eased on Friday on a stronger dollar and higher yields but was set for its best week since early May after weaker jobs data bolstered bets for the Federal Reserve to hold pat on interest rates next week.
Spot gold fell 0.3 per cent to $1,961.39 per ounce by 3:15 p.m. EDT (1915 GMT). But it is headed for a 0.7 per cent weekly climb, helped by a 1.5 per cent jump on Thursday after a surge in US weekly jobless claims.

US gold futures settled down 0.1 per cent to $1,977.20.
"Gold is oscillating in a $1,940-$1,990 range and is likely to remain so until inflation data and the Fed result next week," said Tai Wong, a New York-based independent metals trader, adding that bullion remains "more sensitive to weak or dovish economic data."

(With inputs from Reuters)
Topics : Gold Silver Silver Prices Gold Prices gold and silver prices

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 7:42 AM IST

[{"banner_id":"1018","user_type":"Paid","content_type":"banner_html","con_banner_code":"rnrn
rn rn
","device_type":"desktop"},{"banner_id":"1018","user_type":"Both","content_type":"banner_html","con_banner_code":"rnrn
rn rn
","device_type":"mobile"},{"banner_id":"1018","user_type":"Both","content_type":"banner_html","con_banner_code":"rn","device_type":"mobile_amp"},{"banner_id":"1018","user_type":"Free","content_type":"banner_html","con_banner_code":"rnrn
rn rn
","device_type":"ipad"},{"banner_id":"1018","user_type":"Paid","content_type":"banner_html","con_banner_code":"rnrn
rn rn
","device_type":"ipad"},{"banner_id":"1018","user_type":"Free","content_type":"banner_html","con_banner_code":"rnrn
rn rn
","device_type":"desktop"}]

Latest News

View More

Gold price rises Rs 430 to Rs 60,650, silver jumps Rs 1100 to Rs 74,500

Gold
2 min read

CPPIB sells 1.77% stake in Kotak Mahindra Bank; IEX shares slump 10%

In the case of Vedanta, the promoter entities have pledged their entire stake to raise funds
2 min read

Sun Pharma's growth prospects look healthy; analysts positive on the stock

Sun Pharmaceutical
3 min read

Most Popular

IEX plunges 15%, hits 52-week low amid market coupling worries

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read

HAL hits new high on stock split plan; zooms over 700% from March 2020 lows

HAL hits new high on stock split plan; zooms over 700% March 2020 low
3 min read

Tata Steel, JSL: Metals can soar up to 11% if index sustains above 6,041

illustration
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon