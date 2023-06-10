Gold price rises Rs 430 to Rs 60,650, silver jumps Rs 1100 to Rs 74,500



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold rose Rs 400 to Rs 55,600. Gold price rose Rs 430 in Saturday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 60,650, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price was up Rs 1100, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,500.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 60,830, Rs 60,730, and Rs 61,100, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at Rs 60,650, while in Kolkata and Hyderabad it is at Rs 60,680.



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,750, Rs 55,650, and Rs 56,000, respectively. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,600.

Also Read Gold declines Rs 490 to Rs 61,420 per 10 gram; silver dips by Rs 500 Gold price rises Rs 280 to Rs 62,130, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 78,000 Gold prices slip by Rs 550 to Rs 57,160; silver drops to Rs 70,800 Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 60,330 Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 61,190; silver unchanged at Rs 74,500 Gold price rises Rs 320 to Rs 60,650; silver up Rs 500 at Rs 73,500 Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal trading at Rs 60,330 Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal trades at Rs 60,330 Gold price rises Rs 340 to Rs 61,100; silver up Rs 600 at Rs 76,800 Gold prices eased by Rs 150 to Rs 60,250 per 10 grams in New Delhi



Spot gold fell 0.3 per cent to $1,961.39 per ounce by 3:15 p.m. EDT (1915 GMT). But it is headed for a 0.7 per cent weekly climb, helped by a 1.5 per cent jump on Thursday after a surge in US weekly jobless claims. US gold eased on Friday on a stronger dollar and higher yields but was set for its best week since early May after weaker jobs data bolstered bets for the Federal Reserve to hold pat on interest rates next week.



"Gold is oscillating in a $1,940-$1,990 range and is likely to remain so until inflation data and the Fed result next week," said Tai Wong, a New York-based independent metals trader, adding that bullion remains "more sensitive to weak or dovish economic data." US gold futures settled down 0.1 per cent to $1,977.20.

(With inputs from Reuters)

