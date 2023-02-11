Gold prices slip by Rs 550 to Rs 57,160; silver drops to Rs 70,800

-
Gold prices fell Rs 550 from yesterday's close during Saturday's early trade with ten grams of 24 carat gold trading at Rs 57,160, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices also slipped by Rs 550 to Rs 70,800 per kg.
The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold dropped by Rs 500 to trade at Rs 52,400.
The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 52,400.
The price of ten grams of 22 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 52,450, Rs 52,450, and Rs 53,200, respectively.
The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,160.
The price of ten grams of 24 carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 57,310, Rs 57,210, and Rs 58,040, respectively.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi is par with the price of Mumbai and Kolkata, at Rs 70,800.
The price of 1 kg in Bengaluru is at par with the price of silver in Chennai and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,500.
First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 09:44 IST
