close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 61,190; silver unchanged at Rs 74,500

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold also fell Rs 10 to Rs 56,090

BS Web Team New Delhi
gold, gold prices

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,250, Rs 56,180, and Rs 56,490, respectively.

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 8:57 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Gold price fell Rs 10 in Friday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 61,190, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver, on the other hand, remained unchanged at Rs 74,500 per kilogramme.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold also fell Rs 10 to Rs 56,090.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,190.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,350, Rs 61,280, and Rs 61,630, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,090.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,250, Rs 56,180, and Rs 56,490, respectively.

Also Read

Gold declines Rs 490 to Rs 61,420 per 10 gram; silver dips by Rs 500

Gold prices decline in early trade, at Rs 55,040; silver rates unchanged

Gold prices rise by Rs 330, selling at Rs 56,290; silver unchanged

Gold price up by Rs 210; silver rises by Rs 2,200, trading at Rs 63,600

Gold trading at Rs 55,590 as rates rise in early trade, silver unchanged

Gold ornaments raise retail inflation in personal care segment to 9% in Apr

Gold declines Rs 490 to Rs 61,420 per 10 gram; silver dips by Rs 500

Gold price rises Rs 110 to Rs 61,910; silver up Rs 300 at Rs 75,100

Gold price rises Rs 110 to Rs 61,800; silver falls Rs 200 to Rs 74,800

Gold price unchanged at Rs 62,130; silver falls Rs 400 to Rs 77,600


US gold prices were on course for their biggest weekly drop in 3-1/2 months on Friday as hopes for a resolution in the debt ceiling negotiations and fading expectations of a rate cut by year-end took some shine off bullion.
Spot gold was flat at $1,958.29 per ounce by 0231 GMT, and was set for a 2.6 per cent weekly drop - its biggest since early February. US gold futures were steady at $1,959.10.

Spot silver rose 0.1 per cent to $23.52 per ounce, but was set for a second weekly fall.
(WIth inputs from Reuters)

Topics : Gold Silver Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices

First Published: May 19 2023 | 8:57 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 61,190; silver unchanged at Rs 74,500

gold, gold prices
2 min read

Stocks to Watch today, May 19: ITC, Thomas Cook, Zomato, Nexus REIT, IndiGo

stocks
7 min read
Web Exclusive

F&O Strategy: Go for Bull Spread on Bank Nifty, recommends HDFC Securities

stocks, stock call, buy, sell, trading ideas, buy sell ideas
1 min read

Stock Market Live: Sensex rises 100 pts, Nifty nears 18,200 in pre-open

stock brokers, BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty
1 min read
Web Exclusive

Sell Nifty Energy, Commodities indices on rise, suggest charts

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

SBI Q4 results: Profit rises 83% YoY to Rs 16,695 crore, beats estimate

Photo: Bloomberg
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

'It's difficult not to be positive on Indian equities'

Madangopal Ramu, head of equity and fund manager at Sundaram Alternate Assets
4 min read

Stock of this capital goods company has zoomed over 100% since April

green energy targets in mind, but is India technology-ready?
4 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Has the correlation between the Nifty IT index and the NASDAQ ended?

Nasdaq
4 min read

Cracking the whip: Stricter rules against suspicious trading on cards

Illustration: Binay Sinha
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon