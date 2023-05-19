Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 61,190; silver unchanged at Rs 74,500



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold also fell Rs 10 to Rs 56,090. Gold price fell Rs 10 in Friday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 61,190, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver, on the other hand, remained unchanged at Rs 74,500 per kilogramme.



The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,350, Rs 61,280, and Rs 61,630, respectively. The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,190.



The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,250, Rs 56,180, and Rs 56,490, respectively. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,090.

Spot gold was flat at $1,958.29 per ounce by 0231 GMT, and was set for a 2.6 per cent weekly drop - its biggest since early February. US gold futures were steady at $1,959.10. US gold prices were on course for their biggest weekly drop in 3-1/2 months on Friday as hopes for a resolution in the debt ceiling negotiations and fading expectations of a rate cut by year-end took some shine off bullion.