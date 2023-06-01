close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Gold prices eased by Rs 150 to Rs 60,250 per 10 grams in New Delhi

Gold prices eased Rs 150 to Rs 60,250 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid a fall in yellow metal price overseas, according to HDFC Securities.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2023 | 6:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Gold prices eased Rs 150 to Rs 60,250 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid a fall in yellow metal price overseas, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had ended at Rs 60,400 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver, however, jumped Rs 150 to Rs 72,900 per kg.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 60,250/10 grams, down Rs 150 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international markets, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,955 per ounce, while silver was marginally up at USD 23.27 per ounce.

Comex gold prices edged lower in Asian trading hours on Thursday as the dollar and bond yields rebounded from lows in Wednesday's session, Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said.

Also Read

India's gold demand in Jan-Mar drops by 17% due to high prices: WGC

Gold declines Rs 490 to Rs 61,420 per 10 gram; silver dips by Rs 500

Trend to remain positive for Gold above Rs 54,040; Silver 66,940

Gold to remain bullish above Rs 55,100; Silver may remain volatile

Gold tests major hurdle at Rs 56,850; Silver likely to play catch-up

Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 83, no change for domestic cylinders

Gold price rises Rs 440 to Rs 60,960; silver up Rs 4,200 to Rs 76,800

Gold price dips Rs 110 to Rs 60,490, silver falls Rs 400 to Rs 72,600

Silver futures decline Rs 538 to Rs 70,587 per kg on back of weak demand

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged, yellow metal trades at Rs 60,600

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Gold commodities

First Published: Jun 01 2023 | 6:01 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Gold prices eased by Rs 150 to Rs 60,250 per 10 grams in New Delhi

gold, precious metal, gold ingot, gold brick
1 min read

Global shares gain amid receding bets for US rate hike, Fed pause talk

markets, stock market, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain
3 min read

Coal India share sale: Institutional portion oversubscribed, stock falls

Coal India
3 min read

Sebi to auction properties of 7 cos on Jun 28 to recover investors' money

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
3 min read

Sebi extends feedback window on MF expense ratio consultation paper

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

Most Popular

Sebi cancels registration certificate of Karvy Ltd; firm to still pay dues

Karvy Stock Broking
1 min read

Bull Run: 5 smallcaps hit new 52-week highs; charts show up to 19% upside

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
3 min read

Sensex ends 194 pts lower owing to late selling; Broader indices outperform

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets
1 min read

Stocks to watch: Coal India, Mankind Pharma, EID Parry, India Pesticides

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read

Nifty Realty chart indicates likely trend reversal, may slip up to 415

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon