Gold price slips Rs 10 to Rs 72,540, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 93,400

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,540

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Monday with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,540, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 93,400.

The price of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,490.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,540.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,690, Rs 72,540, and Rs 73,190, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,490.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,640, Rs 66,490, and Rs 67,090, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the silver price in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 93,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 97,900.

US gold prices steadied on Monday as investors looked forward to more US economic data for clues on when the Federal Reserve might start its monetary policy easing this year.

Spot gold was unchanged at $2,326.86 per ounce as of 0109 GMT. US gold futures edged up 0.1 per centat $2,347.40.

Spot silver fell 0.1 per centto $30.36 per ounce, platinum was up 0.3 per centat $1,041.20 and palladium was unchanged to $912.73.

(With inputs from Reuters)