Gold dips Rs 10 at Rs 80,280; silver down to Rs 100; trading at Rs 97,900

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 73,740 and in Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 73,590

Gold

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 106,900. (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dropped by Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 80,280 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver decreased Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 97,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also witnessed a drop of Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 73,590.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad at Rs 80,280.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 80,430 while Rs 80,280 in Bengaluru, and Chennai.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 73,590.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 73,740 and in Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 73,590.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 97,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,06,900.
 
Gold prices in the US declined on Monday, pressured by a stronger US dollar, while investors awaited fresh signals regarding the Federal Reserve's monetary policy trajectory.  Spot gold fell 0.5 per cent to $2,732.90 per ounce, as of 0057 GMT. Prices hit a record high of $2,758.37 on Wednesday while ending nearly 1 per cent higher last week.  Spot silver fell 0.4 per cent to $33.57 per ounce, while palladium rose 0.23 per cent to $1,025.15, platinum edged 0.2 down to $1,190.97. 
(With inputs from Reuters)

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 7:43 AM IST

