Gold prices up by Rs 10, silver unchanged, trading at Rs 74,100 per kg

The price of 24-carat gold rose by Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling for Rs 60,450, as reported by the GoodReturns website. The silver price remained unchanged, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 74,100.

Similarly, the price of 22-carat gold also increased by Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 55,410.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, all at Rs 60,450.

However, in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold differs, standing at Rs 60,600, Rs 60,450, and Rs 60,110, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, all priced at Rs 55,410.

Meanwhile, in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold varies, being Rs 55,560, Rs 55,410, and Rs 55,560, respectively.

US gold prices experienced a decline on Monday after reaching a near one-month high earlier. Escalating concerns about the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas led to a more than 3 per cent increase in safe-haven bullion in the last session.

Spot gold fell by 0.5 per cent to $1,921.69 per ounce as of 0102 GMT, and U.S. gold futures dropped 0.4 per cent to $1,934.40.

In the case of other metals, spot silver declined by 0.4 per cent to $22.62 per ounce, platinum eased by 0.2 per cent to $879.19, and palladium remained steady at $1,147.55.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 74,100.

However, in Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 77,000.

(With inputs from Reuters)