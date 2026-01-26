Monday, January 26, 2026 | 06:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Gold, silver import bill at all-time high of $68 billion in 2025

In quantity terms, imports of both metals saw a decline

Now, with a very high import bill for gold and silver at a time when the rupee is also falling against the dollar, market players fear measures in the Union Budget aimed at curbing imports

Rajesh Bhayani Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

The gold and silver import bill reached an all-time high of $58.8 billion and $9.2 billion, respectively, in the calendar year 2025. The increase was sharp in silver. Both together accounted for 9 per cent of India’s total import bill of $750 billion.
 
Record high prices for both precious metals are to blame for the record import bill. In 2025, gold prices increased by nearly 76 per cent, while silver prices tripled. The increase is not significant when imports of both metals in quantity terms are considered. Gold imports in 2025 are estimated at around 630 tonnes, showing a fall of 27 per cent. “Silver imports were 7,158 tonnes, down 6.5 per cent from the previous year,” according to data from London-headquartered bullion research firm Metal Focus.
 
 
Chirag Sheth, principal consultant, Metal Focus, said: “The import bill for gold and silver should be seen from the price perspective. Imports of both metals are rising because of a significant price increase. The real issue inflating the import bill is silver, which rose by over 200 per cent in a year.”
 
Gold imports are estimated at around 630 tonnes, showing a fall of 27 per cent. Silver imports were 7,158 tonnes, down 6.5 per cent from the previous year. Even the share of both metals in total imports remained the same as in 2024, at 9 per cent of total imports.
 
Along with imports, market players estimate that gold demand is also down by 15 to 20 per cent in 2025.

Surendra Mehta, national secretary, Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA), said: “So far, London Bullion and Metals Exchange (LBMA) prices were the benchmark. Prices of metals are now dislocated. They are determined based on supply in different regions. If a region is short on supply, prices will command premiums there. Price discovery has been distorted at present.”
 
In 2011, the share of gold and silver in total imports was 12.7 per cent, the highest ever. This had generated panic. The government later increased import duty in phases and restricted gold imports. The increase in duty continued for a decade. However, the restrictions had boomeranged.
 
In 2013, the government imposed import restrictions on gold based on export quotas. Known as the 80:20 rule, it required at least 20 per cent of imported gold to be exported. The rule aimed to curb excessive gold imports and conserve foreign exchange reserves. The restrictions were lifted in May 2014.
 
Now, with a very high import bill for gold and silver at a time when the rupee is also falling against the dollar, market players fear measures in the Union Budget aimed at curbing imports.
 
Surendra Mehta said IBJA has proposed that the government declare an amnesty to disclose unaccounted gold lying with households. “If gold is surrendered under the scheme, no questions should be asked regarding its source. Households surrender gold to the government without any return for eight years. After eight years, they get the gold, which will come on the books without any tax,” Mehta said.
   

