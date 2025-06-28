Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹98,010, silver price down ₹100, trades at ₹1,07,800

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,010 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,07,800.
The price of 22-carat gold also stumbled ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹89,840.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,010.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹98,160.
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹89,840.
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹89,990.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,07,800.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,17,800.
US Gold fell 2 per cent, hitting a near one-month low, after a US-China trade agreement boosted risk appetite and diminished bullion's appeal as a safe-haven asset.
Spot gold fell 2 per cent to $3,261.28 per ounce by 0934 a.m. EDT (1334 GMT), its lowest level since May 29. Bullion was down for a second straight week, slipping 3.2 per cent so far.
US gold futures dropped 2.2 per cent to $3,272.90.
Spot silver slipped 2 per cent to $35.88 and was set to fall for the week.
Palladium fell 0.8 per cent to $1,122.77, but was headed for weekly gains. Platinum eased 6.5 per cent to $1,325.48, and headed for a fourth consecutive weekly rise.
(with inputs from Reuters)