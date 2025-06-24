Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,00,680; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,09,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,00,680 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,09,900.
The price of 22-carat gold also stumbled ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,290.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,00,680. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,00,830. ALSO READ: Gold tops euro as 2nd-largest reserve asset: What it means globally
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹92,290. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹92,440.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,09,900.
Also Read
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,19,900.
US gold hit a near two-week low on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump announced that Iran and Israel had agreed to a ceasefire to end their 12-day conflict, reducing safe-haven demand for the metal.
Spot gold slipped 0.6 per cent to $3,349.89 an ounce, as of 0030 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since June 11.
US gold futures fell 0.9 per cent to $3,364.20. Elsewhere, spot silver was up 0.1 per cent at $36.03 per ounce, platinum fell 0.3 per cent to $1,260.78, while palladium edged down 0.1 per cent to $1,043.
(with inputs from Reuters)