Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,00,680; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,09,900

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,00,680

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,00,830 (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 8:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,00,680 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,09,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also stumbled ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,290.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,00,680. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,00,830. ALSO READ: Gold tops euro as 2nd-largest reserve asset: What it means globally  
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹92,290. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹92,440. 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,09,900.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,19,900.
   
US gold hit a near two-week low on Tuesday after US President Donald Trump announced that Iran and Israel had agreed to a ceasefire to end their 12-day conflict, reducing safe-haven demand for the metal. 
 
Spot gold slipped 0.6 per cent to $3,349.89 an ounce, as of 0030 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since June 11.   
  US gold futures fell 0.9 per cent to $3,364.20.  Elsewhere, spot silver was up 0.1 per cent at $36.03 per ounce, platinum fell 0.3 per cent to $1,260.78, while palladium edged down 0.1 per cent to $1,043.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)    
  

Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices Gold and silver

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 8:09 AM IST

