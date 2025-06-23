Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,00,740; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,09,900

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,00,740 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,09,900.
The price of 22-carat gold also stumbled ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,340.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,00,740. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,00,890. ALSO READ: Gold tops euro as 2nd-largest reserve asset: What it means globally
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹92,340. In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹92,490.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,09,900.
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,19,900.
US gold prices inched higher on Monday as investors turned to safe-haven assets amid growing fears of a broader Middle East conflict, with markets closely watching for Iran's response to US attacks on its nuclear sites.
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $3,371.30 an ounce, as of 0020 GMT. US gold futures were steady at $3,387.20.
Elsewhere, spot silver was up 0.1 per cent at $36.03 per ounce, platinum fell 0.3 per cent to $1,260.78, while palladium edged down 0.1 per cent to $1,043.
(with inputs from Reuters)