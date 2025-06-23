Monday, June 23, 2025 | 07:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,00,740; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,09,900

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,00,740; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,09,900

The price of 22-carat gold also stumbled ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,340

Gold Bar. Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,00,890 (Photo: Reuters)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell ₹10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹1,00,740 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,09,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also stumbled ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹92,340.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹1,00,740.  In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹1,00,890.  ALSO READ: Gold tops euro as 2nd-largest reserve asset: What it means globally  
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹92,340.  In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹92,490. 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,09,900.

Also Read

Gold Rate in India

Gold tops euro as 2nd-largest reserve asset: What it means globally

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate, jewellery

Gold price rises ₹10 to ₹1,00,750; silver down ₹100, trading at ₹1,09,900

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,01,090; silver up ₹100, trades at ₹1,12,100

Gold jewellery

Govt restricts import of liquid precious metals to curb gold misuse

gold, gold stocks

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,00,920; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,11,100

  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,19,900.
   
US gold prices inched higher on Monday as investors turned to safe-haven assets amid growing fears of a broader Middle East conflict, with markets closely watching for Iran's response to US attacks on its nuclear sites.
 
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $3,371.30 an ounce, as of 0020 GMT. US gold futures were steady at $3,387.20. 
Elsewhere, spot silver was up 0.1 per cent at $36.03 per ounce, platinum fell 0.3 per cent to $1,260.78, while palladium edged down 0.1 per cent to $1,043.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)    
   

More From This Section

Strait of Hormuz

Strait of Hormuz closure risk may push Brent crude to $90, warns Citigroup

oil tankers, sea shore, trading

Analysis: Can crude oil prices rally more as Israel-Iran war escalates?

gold, gold stocks

Gold dips ₹10 to 1,00,360; silver climbs ₹100 to trade at ₹1,10,100

gold, gold stocks

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹1,01,500; silver falls ₹100, trades at ₹1,09,800

Gold

Gold price falls ₹10 to ₹1,01,670; silver down ₹100, trades at ₹1,09,900

Topics : Gold Gold Prices Silver Silver Prices Gold and silver

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 7:43 AM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentENG vs IND Live ScoreInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon