Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹98,940; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,07,900

Gold price dips ₹10 to ₹98,940; silver falls ₹100, trading at ₹1,07,900

The price of 22-carat gold also stumbled ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,690

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold dipped ₹10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at ₹98,940 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver fell ₹100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at ₹1,07,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also stumbled ₹10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at ₹90,690.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai stood at ₹98,940.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at ₹99,090.
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is in line with that of Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad at ₹90,690. 
 

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at ₹90,840.
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi, Kolkata, and Mumbai stood at ₹1,07,900.
  
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at ₹1,17,900.
   
US gold fell on Friday, heading for a second weekly loss as a slight uptick in the dollar and the Israel-Iran truce weighed on prices, with markets eyeing US minflation data for clues on the Federal Reserve's interest rate trajectory.
 
Spot gold slipped 0.4 per cent at $3,313.23 per ounce, as of 0234 GMT. Bullion was down 1.7 per cent this week.
 
Spot silver was steady at $36.63 per ounce, platinum fell 1.8 per cent to $1,391.28, after hitting its highest level in nearly 11 years, while palladium gained 1.4 per cent to hit its highest since October 2024 of $1,147.78.
 
(with inputs from Reuters)    
   

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 9:48 AM IST

