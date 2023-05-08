Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trades at Rs 61,630

Gold price remain unchanged in Monday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 61,630, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price also remained unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 77,700.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 56,490.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,780, Rs 61,680, and Rs 62,080, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,630.