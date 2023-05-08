close

Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trades at Rs 61,630

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 56,490

BS Web Team New Delhi
Gold

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 8:47 AM IST
Gold price remain unchanged in Monday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 61,630, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price also remained unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 77,700.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold was trading at Rs 56,490.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,630.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,780, Rs 61,680, and Rs 62,080, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,490.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,640, Rs 56,540, and Rs 56,910, respectively.

Gold prices were listless on Monday, as cautious investors awaited a key U.S. inflation data due this week that could influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance.

Spot gold was unchanged at $2,016.74 per ounce, as of 0148 GMT. US gold futures were flat at $2,025.60

Gold would be among the "prime beneficiaries" if there are further signs of weakness in the U.S. economy, if the stars align for gold, prices could move to $2,100 sooner rather than later, Waterer said.

Spot silver fell 0.2 per cent at $25.59 per ounce.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 82,400.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 77,700.

(With unputs from Reuters)

Topics : gold and silver prices Gold Prices Silver Prices

First Published: May 08 2023 | 8:57 AM IST

