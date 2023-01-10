JUST IN
Gold prices rise by Rs 330, selling at Rs 56,290; silver unchanged
Gold to remain bullish above Rs 55,100; Silver may remain volatile
Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trades at Rs 55,960
Gold and silver prices fall; yellow metal selling at Rs 55,530 per 10 g
Gold prices rise, silver unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 55,960
Gold trading at Rs 55,750 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 72,000 per kg
Gold trading at Rs 55,590 as rates rise in early trade, silver unchanged
The shine is back: Gold prices in India jump to highest in two years
Gold prices decline in early trade, at Rs 55,040; silver rates unchanged
Gold trading at Rs 55,200 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 71,300 per kg
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Precious Metals
Resistance for Nifty seen at 18,140, says Ravi Nathani
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Gold prices rise by Rs 330, selling at Rs 56,290; silver unchanged

22-carat gold was selling at Rs 51,600 per 10 grams

Topics
Gold Prices | gold silver prices | Silver Prices

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Gold
Photo: Bloomberg

Gold became dearer in Tuesday's early trade while the price of silver remained unchanged. Ten grams of 24-carat gold was trading at Rs 56,290, after an increase of Rs 330. Silver was selling at Rs 71,800.

22-carat gold was selling at Rs 51,600 per 10 grams, according to the GoodReturns website.

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold were selling at Rs 56,290 and Rs 51,600, respectively.

In Delhi, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold were trading at Rs 56,440 and Rs 51,750, respectively. In Chennai, 10 gram of 24-carat and 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 57,380 and Rs 52,600, respectively.

Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday as the US dollar witnessed an uptick, with traders largely focusing on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech for insights into the central bank's rate hike path.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $1,868.85 per ounce, as of 0033 GMT. US gold futures also slipped 0.2 per cent to $1,873.10.

Elevated interest rates dull gold's appeal as an inflation hedge and raise the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.2% to 915.32 tonnes on Monday.

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, one kg of silver is trading at Rs 71,800 today. In Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, the metal is selling at Rs 74,900 per kg.

Spot silver lost 0.1 per cent to $23.61, while platinum fell 0.1 per cent to $1,077.32 and palladium was flat at $1,775.40.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gold Prices

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 09:03 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.