JUST IN
Gold rates rise in early trade, trading at Rs 55,590; silver unchanged
The shine is back: Gold prices in India jump to highest in two years
Gold prices decline in early trade, at Rs 55,040; silver rates unchanged
Gold trading at Rs 55,200 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 71,300 per kg
Gold may enter short-term corrective phase, test Rs 52,000-level
Gold may touch new high of Rs 62,000 this year on back of dollar weakness
Gold, silver prices rise in early trading; gold selling at Rs 50,350
Gold, silver prices fall in early trading; yellow metal sells at Rs 54,600
Gold to retain its glitter; may touch Rs 60,000 per 10 grams level in 2023
Gold prices rise, yellow metal trading at Rs 54,710; silver unchanged
You are here: Home » Markets » Commodities » Precious Metals
Nifty, Bank Nifty exhibit a mixed bias, says Ravi Nathani
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Gold trading at Rs 55,590 as rates rise in early trade, silver unchanged

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, but higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding gold as it pays no interest

Topics
Gold Prices | Silver Prices | gold and silver prices

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Gold

Gold became dearer in Wednesday's early trade while the price of silver remained unchanged. Ten grams of 24-carat gold is trading at Rs 55,590, after an increase of Rs 10, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver is selling at Rs 72,000.

Ten grams of 22-carat gold is selling at Rs 50,960, after an increase of Rs 10.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,590. In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 24 carat gold is trading at Rs 55,740, Rs 55,640, and Rs 56,670, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 50,960. The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 51,100, Rs 51,010, and Rs 51,950, respectively.

In international markets, gold prices were listless during early Asian hours on Wednesday, as investors awaited minutes from the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting that could offer hints on the US central bank's tightening path. Spot gold held its ground at $1,838.69 per ounce, as of 0023 GMT, after hitting a six-month peak in the previous session. US gold futures dipped 0.1 per cent to $1,843.60.

Gold is considered a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainties, but higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding gold as it pays no interest.

In Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata, one kg of silver is trading at Rs 72,000 today. In Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, the metal is selling at Rs 75,500 per kg.

Spot silver rose 0.2 per cent to $24.03.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Gold Prices

First Published: Wed, January 04 2023. 09:17 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU