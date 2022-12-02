JUST IN
Gold price up by Rs 210; silver rises by Rs 2,200, trading at Rs 63,600

In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 53,330, and Rs 48,800

New Delhi 

Compare price movement of precious metals before investing: Analysts

Gold and silver became dearer in Friday's early trade as ten grams of 24-carat gold is selling at Rs 53,180 today, after an increase of Rs 210. Silver prices, on the other hand, have increased by Rs 2,200 per kg and, is trading at Rs 62,600 per kg. Ten grams of 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 48,750 today, after an increase of Rs 200, according to the GoodReturns website.

In Mumbai, Kolkata, and Hyderabad, ten grams of gold (24-carat and 22-carat) are selling at Rs 53,180, and Rs 48,750.

In Delhi, 24-carat and 22-carat gold is trading at Rs 53,330, and Rs 48,800, respectively. In Chennai, 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat gold are trading at Rs 54,050 and Rs 49,550.

Lower interest rates tend to boost bullion's appeal as the it reduces the opportunity cost of holding the non-yielding asset, which ended November more than 8% higher -- its biggest monthly gain since July 2020.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi, Mumbai, and Kolkata is Rs 62,600. In Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, the metal is trading at Rs 69,800 per kg.

First Published: Fri, December 02 2022. 08:52 IST

