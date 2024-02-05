Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Gold, silver prices unchanged; precious metal trading at Rs 63,380/kg

The price of 22-carat gold remained stable, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 58,100

Gold, Gold bars, gold price

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 58,100 | Photo: Unsplash

BS Web Team
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 8:39 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 63,380, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver was also unchanged, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 75,500.

The price of 22-carat gold remained stable, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 58,100.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,380.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 63,530, Rs 63,270, and Rs 63,040, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 58,100.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 58,250, Rs 58,100, and Rs 58,700, respectively.

US gold prices edged lower today, as the dollar and Treasury yields jumped after a blowout US jobs report dashed hopes for early interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

Spot gold fell 0.1 per cent to $2,036.96 per ounce by 0215 GMT whereas US gold futures were flat at $2,053.50 per ounce.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week dismissed the idea of lowering interest rates in the spring, but voiced confidence that inflation would return to the central bank's 2 per cent target. Investors are now await remarks from a host of Fed speakers this week for further clues on rate cuts.

Spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $22.61 per ounce, platinum shed 0.3 per cent to $893.69, and palladium dropped 0.8 per cent to $939.26.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 75,500. 

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 77,000.

Also Read

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,270, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 76,500

Gold price rises Rs 170 to Rs 63,440, silver declines Rs 200 to Rs 76,300

Gold price dips Rs 110, silver falls Rs 700, trading at Rs 75,000 per kg

Gold price unchanged at Rs 63,490, silver rises Rs 200 to Rs 79,200

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,710, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 79,500

Gold price rises Rs 170 to Rs 63,440, silver declines Rs 200 to Rs 76,300

Gold, silver prices unchanged; precious metal trading at Rs 63,270/kg

Global gold demand down 5% in 2023 on continuing ETF outflows: WGC Report

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,270, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 76,500

Gold price rises Rs 100 to Rs 63,050, silver jumps Rs 200 to Rs 76,200

Topics : Gold Prices Silver Prices Gold in India Gold trade gold silver prices gold and silver prices gold silver demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesFIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon