Gold, silver prices unchanged; precious metal trading at Rs 63,380/kg

The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 63,380, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver was also unchanged, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 75,500.

The price of 22-carat gold remained stable, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 58,100.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 63,380.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 63,530, Rs 63,270, and Rs 63,040, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 58,100.





US gold prices edged lower today, as the dollar and Treasury yields jumped after a blowout US jobs report dashed hopes for early interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.



Spot gold fell 0.1 per cent to $2,036.96 per ounce by 0215 GMT whereas US gold futures were flat at $2,053.50 per ounce.



Fed Chair Jerome Powell last week dismissed the idea of lowering interest rates in the spring, but voiced confidence that inflation would return to the central bank's 2 per cent target. Investors are now await remarks from a host of Fed speakers this week for further clues on rate cuts.



Spot silver fell 0.3 per cent to $22.61 per ounce, platinum shed 0.3 per cent to $893.69, and palladium dropped 0.8 per cent to $939.26. In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 58,250, Rs 58,100, and Rs 58,700, respectively.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 75,500.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 77,000.