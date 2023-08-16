Gold price fall Rs 110 to Rs 59,510; silver unchanged at Rs 72,800

The price of 24-carat gold declined Rs 110 during Wednesday's early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 59,510, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price was unchanged, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 72,800.

The price of 22-carat gold dipped Rs 100, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 54,550.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,510.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,660, Rs 59,510, and Rs 60,000, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,550.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,700, Rs 54,550, and Rs 55,000, respectively.

Also Read Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400 Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500 Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200 Gold price fell Rs 100, silver prices up Rs 100, touches Rs 73,400/kg mark Gold, silver prices remain unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 59,070 Oil prices drop over 1% due to intensifying pressure of Chinese economy Gold prices unchanged, silver falls Rs 3,200, trades at Rs 73,000 per kg Gold price dips Rs 160 to Rs 59,519; silver unchanged at Rs 73,000 Gold price falls Rs 280 to Rs 59,670, silver dips Rs 500 to Rs 73,000 Gold price falls Rs 110 to Rs 59,950, silver dips Rs 500 to Rs 73,500

US gold prices were flat on Wednesday, a day after breaching the key $1,900 support level on strong

consumer spending data fuelling speculation that the Federal Reserve was not done with its interest rate hiking cycle.

Spot gold was flat at $1,900.90 per ounce by 0123 GMT, while US gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to $1,933.

Gold on Tuesday dropped to as low as $1,895.50 an ounce, its weakest level since end-June, as benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields hit an almost 10-month high, making them more attractive than non-interest bearing bullion.

Spot silver was up 0.1 per cent at $22.52 an ounce and platinum down 0.1 per cent to $887.81. Palladium gained 0.2 per cent to $1,237.40.

One kg of silver in Mumbai and Delhi is trading at Rs 72,800.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Hyderabad is Rs 76,000.

(With inputs from Reuters)