Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.52%)
64980.45 -342.20
Nifty (-0.72%)
19289.00 -139.30
Nifty Midcap (-1.09%)
37421.95 -414.20
Nifty Smallcap (-1.53%)
5278.70 -81.80
Nifty Bank (-0.83%)
43830.40 -368.70
Heatmap

Gold prices unchanged, silver falls Rs 3,200, trades at Rs 73,000 per kg

The price of 22-carat gold also remained stable, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 54,650

gold silver

In Chennai, 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 76, 200.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2023 | 9:14 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged during Monday's early trade, with ten grams of the metal selling at Rs 59,620, according to data from the GoodReturns website. Silver, on the other hand, witnessed a decline of Rs 3,200, with 1 kg of the metal selling at Rs 73,000.

The price of 22-carat gold also remained the same, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 54,650.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,620.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,760, Rs 59,620, and Rs 60,000, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,650.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,800, Rs 54,650, and Rs 55,000, respectively.

Also Read

Gold declines Rs 490 to Rs 61,420 per 10 gram; silver dips by Rs 500

Gold price remains stable at Rs 60,160, silver price unchanged at Rs 78,000

Gold price rises Rs 330 to Rs 60,490, Silver price unchanged at Rs 77,400

Gold price remains unchanged at Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 500 to Rs 71,500

Gold price unchanged at Rs 59,060, silver rises Rs 500 to Rs 72,200

Gold price dips Rs 160 to Rs 59,519; silver unchanged at Rs 73,000

Gold price falls Rs 280 to Rs 59,670, silver dips Rs 500 to Rs 73,000

Gold price falls Rs 110 to Rs 59,950, silver dips Rs 500 to Rs 73,500

Gold price falls Rs 100 to Rs 60,060, silver dips Rs 100 to Rs 74,000

Wheat prices jump to 6-month high on robust demand, limited supply


On Mondya, US gold prices fell to their lowest level in more than five weeks as the dollar and bond yields strengthened ahead of the US Federal Reserve's July meeting minutes this week. It could guide expectations for future interest rates.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $1,910.29 per ounce, as of 0119 GMT, hitting its lowest level since July 7. US gold futures also slipped 0.2% to $1,942.60.

Among other precious metals, spot silver fell 0.4 per cent to $22.57 an ounce, platinum dropped 0.5 per cent to $907.76, while palladium rose 0.1 per cent to $1,294.73.

One kg of silver is currently trading at Rs 73,000 in Delhi and Mumbai.

In Chennai, 1 kg of silver is trading at Rs 76, 200.

(With inputs from Reuters)
Topics : Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices gold silver prices Market news

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAir India New LogoDirect Tax CollectionsStock to Watch TodayAdani GroupGold-Silver PriceHCL Tech Share PriceLuna-25 SpacecraftApollo Hospitals Q1 resultsUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Adani group plans to raise Rs 1,498 cr via Indian bond market: ReportITC bets big on FMCG for growth with annual consumer spend of Rs 29,000 cr

India News

Railways aim to save 200k litres diesel a day by electrifying pit linesMP election 2023: Congress identifies 106 candidates for upcoming polls

Technology News

Maya OS: Know about indigenous MS Windows alternative for defence systemsSamsung receives 100,000 pre-bookings for Galaxy Z Flip5, Fold5 in 28 hours

Economy News

Rupee falls 8 paise to 82.74 against US dollar during early tradeG20: FM calls for global efforts to restructure poor countries' debt
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon