Gold and silver prices unchanged; yellow metal selling at Rs 59,400

The price of 22-carat gold was also unchanged, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 54,450

Gold

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,600, Rs 54,450, and Rs 54,950, respectively.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2023 | 9:11 AM IST
The price of 24-carat gold remained unchanged in Thursday's early trade, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 59,400, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver price was unchanged, with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 73,000.

The price of 22-carat gold was also unchanged, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 54,450.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 59,400.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 59,550, Rs 59,400, and Rs 59,950, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 54,450.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 54,600, Rs 54,450, and Rs 54,950, respectively.

US gold prices touched five-month lows on Thursday, as the US dollar and Treasury yields gained momentum after recent upbeat economic data added weight to expectations the Federal Reserve would carry on with its policy tightening.

Spot gold was subdued at $1,891.70 per ounce by 0141 GMT, dropping to its weakest level since March 15. US
gold futures shed 0.3 per cent to $1,921.80.

Minutes from the Fed's July meeting showed "most" policymakers continued to prioritize the battle against inflation, while "some participants" cited risks to the economy of pushing rates too far.

Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields hit a 10-month high, boosting the dollar to its highest level since mid-June and drawing investors away from non-interest-bearing gold.

Spot silver was up 0.2 per cent at $22.42 an ounce and platinum steady at $882.50, having touched its lowest since October. 

One kg of silver in Mumbai and Delhi is trading at Rs 73,000.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Chennai and Hyderabad is Rs 76,200. 

(With inputs from Reuters)
First Published: Aug 17 2023 | 9:11 AM IST

