Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold slips Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 79,630

Gold slips Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 79,630

The price of 22-carat gold declined Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 72,990

gold, silver, gold silver prices

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,00,900.

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold fell Rs 10 in early trade on Monday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 79,630 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also fell Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold declined Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 72,990.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad at Rs 79,630.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 78,780.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,990.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 73,140.

More From This Section

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold prices surge Rs 1,100 to Rs 80,400 per 10 g; silver climbs Rs 300

Gold jumps Rs 1,400 to Rs 79,300 per 10 gm; silver remains flat at Rs 93K

Gold jumps Rs 1,400 to Rs 79,300 per 10 gm; silver remains flat at Rs 93K

Gold, jewellery

Gold jumps Rs 1,400 to Rs 79,300 per 10 gm; silver flat: Industry body

Gold

Gold climbs Rs 10, silver jumps Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 77,630

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold prices ease from one-week high as US dollar rebounds after 1-week low

 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 91,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,00,900.
 
US gold prices ticked higher on Monday, nearing a three-week high, supported by a weaker US dollar and safe-haven demand amid rising geopolitical tensions, as investors awaited more data to gauge the US Federal Reserve's policy outlook.
 
Spot gold rose 0.2 per cent to $2,719.19 per ounce as of 0014 GMT and was set for its sixth consecutive session of gains. US gold futures edged 0.3 per cent higher to $2,721.10
 
Spot silver gained 0.2 per cent to $31.39 per ounce, platinum rose 0.34 per cent to $966.88 and palladium added 0.8 per cent to $1,017.28
 
(With inputs from Reuters)

Also Read

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold prices rebound to Rs 80k-level despite Trump's aggressive trade policy

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 78,830, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 91,900

gold, silver, gold silver prices

Gold price: Yellow metal rallies as Russia-Ukraine war takes ominous turn

Gold

Gold rises Rs 10, silver falls Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 77,960

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Market Today: GIFT Nifty; Adani stocks; Zinka, NTPC Green IPO; PMI, Rupee

Topics : Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices gold silver prices Market news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Maharashtra Election Result LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon