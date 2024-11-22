Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold rises Rs 10, silver falls Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 77,960

Gold rises Rs 10, silver falls Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 77,960

The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,460

Gold

In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 78,110. (Photo: Shutterstock)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold climbed Rs 10 in early trade on Friday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 77,960 according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also declined by Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,900.
 
The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10, with ten grams of the yellow metal selling at Rs 71,460.
 
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad at Rs 77,960.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 78,110.
 
 
In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,460.
 
In Delhi, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 71,610.

More From This Section

Gold

Gold climbs Rs 10, silver jumps Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 77,630

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold prices ease from one-week high as US dollar rebounds after 1-week low

gold, silver, gold silver prices

Gold up Rs 10, silver jumps Rs 100; precious metal trading at 91,600

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold jumps Rs 600 to Rs 78,050 per 10 gm, silver rises by Rs 1,500

Gold

Gold rises Rs 10, silver falls Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 76,320

 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with prices in Mumbai, and Kolkata at Rs 91,900. 
 
The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 1,00,900.
 
US gold prices were steady on Friday but still poised for a weekly gain, driven by safe-haven demand due to escalating geopolitical concerns, while market awaited clearer signals on the US interest rate outlook.
 
Spot gold was little changed at $2,669.99 per ounce as of 0006 GMT and up over 4 per cent for the week so far. Bullion rose to over one-week high in the previous session.
 
Spot silver fell 0.1 per cent to $30.75 per ounce, platinum steadied at $961.53 and palladium edged up 0.1 per cent to $1,037.57. All three metals were on track for weekly rise.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)
         

Also Read

Gold jumps Rs 1,400 to Rs 79,300 per 10 gm; silver remains flat at Rs 93K

Gold jumps Rs 1,400 to Rs 79,300 per 10 gm; silver remains flat at Rs 93K

Gold, jewellery

Gold jumps Rs 1,400 to Rs 79,300 per 10 gm; silver flat: Industry body

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold nears two-month low, headed for worst week in over three years

Gold

Gold premiums reach 4-month peak as price drop attracts customers

Gold, jewellery

Senco gold shines with Rs 1,000 cr festive sales despite record high prices

Topics : Gold Silver Gold Prices Silver Prices gold and silver prices gold silver prices bullion Bullion industry India gold demand Silver demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayExit Poll Maharashtra 2024 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon