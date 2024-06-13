Business Standard
Gold up Rs 10, silver jumps Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 91,400/kg

The price of 22-carat gold was also up by Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,160

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 95,900 | File image

BS Web Team New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2024 | 7:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold jumped Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 72,170, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver also jumped Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,400.

The price of 22-carat gold was also up by Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 66,160.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 72,170.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,320, Rs 72,170, and Rs 72,880, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 66,160.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,310, Rs 66,160, and Rs 66,810, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 91,400.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 95,900.

First Published: Jun 13 2024 | 7:54 AM IST

