Gold climbs Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 71,850

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 65,860 | File image

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold jumped Rs 10 in early trade on Wednesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 71,850, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver declined Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 90,400.

The price of 22-carat gold was also up by Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 65,860.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,850.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 72,000, Rs 71,850, and Rs 72,500, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 65,860.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 66,010, Rs 65,860, and Rs 66,460, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 90,400.





US gold prices edged lower on Wednesday, weighed down by a stronger dollar, as investors awaited key US inflation data and the Federal Reserve's updated interest rate projections due later in the day. The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 94,900.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $2,311.80 per ounce, as of 0128 GMT. US gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to $2,328.80.

Spot silver rose 0.2 per cent to $29.33 per ounce, platinum was up 0.8 per cent at $959.10 and palladium gained 1 per cent to $892.45.

(With inputs from Reuters)