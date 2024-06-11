Gold price declines Rs 10 to Rs 71,660, silver rises Rs 100 at Rs 91,800

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,660.

Gold Price Today: The price of 24-carat gold declined Rs 10 in early trade on Tuesday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 71,660, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver rose Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 91,800.

The price of 22-carat gold dipped by Rs 10, with the yellow metal selling at Rs 65,690.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 71,660.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 71,810, Rs 71,660, and Rs 72,320, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 65,690.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold stood at Rs 65,840, Rs 65,690, and Rs 66,290, respectively.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Delhi is in line with the price of silver in Mumbai and Kolkata at Rs 91,800.

The price of one kilogram of silver in Chennai stood at Rs 96,300.

US gold inched lower on Tuesday as investors awaited US inflation data and the Federal Reserve's policy announcement later in the week, after a stronger-than-expected payrolls report on Friday.

Spot gold was down 0.2 per cent at $2,306.38 per ounce, as of 0109 GMT. US gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to $2,323.00.

Spot silver fell 0.7 per cent to $29.56 per ounce, platinum was down 0.1 per cent at $966.85 and palladium lost 0.1 per cent to $903.25.

(With inputs from Reuters)