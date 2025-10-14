Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 08:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Crude oil declines more than 2% on US-China trade tensions, IEA report

Crude oil declines more than 2% on US-China trade tensions, IEA report

Brent crude futures fell $1.38, or 2.2%, to $61.94 a barrel by 1248 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 2.3%, or $1.37, at $58.12. Both contracts were at a five-month low

oil sector, crude oil

The Brent oil futures six-month spread traded at its smallest premium since early May, while the WTI spread was at its narrowest since January 2024.

Reuters LONDON
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil prices fell by more than 2% on Tuesday as trade tensions flared between the U.S. and China, the world's two biggest economies, and after the International Energy Agency raised the prospect of increased supplies and weaker demand growth.

Brent crude futures fell $1.38, or 2.2%, to $61.94 a barrel by 1248 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 2.3%, or $1.37, at $58.12. Both contracts were at a five-month low.

In the previous session, Brent settled 0.9% higher, and U.S. WTI closed up 1%.

UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said a risk-off mood had taken hold as trade tensions weigh on sentiment and the IEA report was bearish.

 

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Monday that President Donald Trump remained committed to meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea this month, as both countries try to defuse tensions over tariff threats and export controls.

Also Read

oil, refinery, crude oil, oil demand

Indian refiners likely to import more Russian oil as discounts deepen

trade

An uncertain pivot: India's energy sector battles taxes, global turmoilpremium

oil trade, Russia, Crude Oil, Vladimir Putin, US sanctions

Economics trumps politics: India's US oil, LNG imports slump sharply

oil sector, crude oil

Opec+ likely to approve another crude oil output hike in November

trade talk, India, US

India may import US corn for ethanol production as trade talks advance

However, developments last week, such as Beijing's expanded export controls on rare earths and Trump's threats of 100% tariffs and software export curbs from November 1, have weighed on sentiment.

On Tuesday, Beijing also announced sanctions against five U.S.-linked subsidiaries of South Korean shipbuilder Hanwha Ocean, while the U.S. and China will begin charging additional port fees on ocean shipping firms.

Meanwhile, the IEA said the world oil market faces a surplus next year of as much as 4 million barrels per day as OPEC+ producers and rivals lift output and demand remains sluggish.

In its monthly report on Monday, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and allies including Russia, took a less bearish view than the IEA, saying the oil market's supply shortfall would shrink in 2026, as the wider OPEC+ alliance proceeds with planned output increases.

The Brent oil futures six-month spread traded at its smallest premium since early May, while the WTI spread was at its narrowest since January 2024.

Narrowing backwardation, the market term for immediate deliveries fetching a premium over later deliveries, suggests investors are making less money from selling their oil in the spot market because near-term supply is perceived to be ample.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

MCX

MCX raises margins on gold and silver amid global price volatility

Gold

Gold price climbs ₹10 to ₹1,25,410; silver up ₹100, trading at ₹1,85,100

gold, gold stocks

Gold, silver surge to all-time highs on trade jitters, rate-cut optimism

gold, gold stocks

Gold rallies ₹1,950 to record high of ₹127,950 per 10 grams in Delhi

gold, silver, gold silver prices

Best returns in 20 yrs: How much to invest in Gold, Silver in Samvat 2082?

Topics : Crude Oil oil market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 7:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDelhi PollutionGold-Silver Price TodayHaryana IPS Suicide CaseTop Muhurat PicksKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon