Gold price falls Rs 220 to Rs 60,930, silver declines Rs 200 to Rs 77,400

Gold price fell Rs 220 during Friday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 60,930, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices dipped Rs 200 with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 77,400.
The price of 10 grams of 22-carat gold declined Rs 200 to Rs 55,850.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 60,930.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,080, Rs 60,980, and Rs 61,640, respectively.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,850.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,000, Rs 55,900, and Rs 56,500, respectively.
US gold prices slipped on Friday as the dollar steadied, although softer US economic data reinforced expectation for a pause in the Federal Reserve's rate-hike cycle after a likely increase next month.
Spot gold was down 0.1 per cent at $2,003.33 per ounce, as of 0102 GMT, after rising 1 per cent on Thursday. US gold futures fell 0.2 per cent to $2,014.80.
The dollar index was steady, making gold less affordable for buyers holding other currencies.
Spot silver fell 0.2 per cent to $25.23 per ounce, while platinum was flat at $1,093.16 and palladium rose 0.2 per cent to $1,589.90.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 81,000.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 77,400.
(With inputs from Reuters)