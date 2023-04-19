Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 61,060, silver unchanged at Rs 77,400

Gold price declined Rs 10 during Wednesday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 61,060, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices remained unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 77,400.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10 to Rs 55,840.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,010.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,160, Rs 60,960, and Rs 61,590, respectively.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,840.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,990, Rs 55,890, and Rs 56,440, respectively.
Also Read
Gold trading at Rs 51,290 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,400/kg
Gold trading at Rs 50,280 per 10 grams, silver selling at Rs 60,000/kg
Gold prices slip by Rs 550 to Rs 57,160; silver drops to Rs 70,800
Gold price up by Rs 210; silver rises by Rs 2,200, trading at Rs 63,600
Gold rates fall marginally; silver prices soar, selling at Rs 57,700 today
Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 61,020, silver unchangedat Rs 78,500
Gold rally may take a breather, support at Rs 59,750 holds key
Gold price rises Rs 600 to Rs 61,800, silver surges Rs 1,600 to Rs 61,800
Silver lining? Metal at record levels, but discount too is high
Jeera prices jump again on low crop estimates; second spike since Jan
Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, helped by a softer U.S. dollar, while traders assessed prospects of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates just once more in May before pausing.
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $2,006.09 per ounce, as of 0023 GMT. US gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to $2,018.20.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 80,500.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 77,400.
Spot silver edged up 0.1 per cent to $25.23 per ounce, platinum was 0.1 per cent lower at $1,081.66 and palladium gained 1.2 per cent to $1,627.03.
(With inputs from Reuters)
(With inputs from Reuters)