Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 61,060, silver unchanged at Rs 77,400

Gold price declined Rs 10 during Wednesday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 61,060, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices remained unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 77,400.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10 to Rs 55,840.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,160, Rs 60,960, and Rs 61,590, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,010.