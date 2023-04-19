close

Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 61,060, silver unchanged at Rs 77,400

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10 to Rs 55,840

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 10:12 AM IST
Gold price declined Rs 10 during Wednesday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 61,060, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices remained unchanged with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 77,400.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold fell Rs 10 to Rs 55,840.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,010.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,160, Rs 60,960, and Rs 61,590, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 55,840.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 55,990, Rs 55,890, and Rs 56,440, respectively.
 

Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday, helped by a softer U.S. dollar, while traders assessed prospects of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates just once more in May before pausing.
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent  at $2,006.09 per ounce, as of 0023 GMT. US gold futures eased 0.1 per cent to $2,018.20.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 80,500.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 77,400.

Spot silver edged up 0.1 per cent to $25.23 per ounce, platinum was 0.1 per cent lower at $1,081.66 and palladium gained 1.2 per cent to $1,627.03.

(With inputs from Reuters) 
First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 10:11 AM IST

