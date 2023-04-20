close

Gold price rises by Rs 230 to Rs 61,150, silver up by Rs 200 to Rs 77,600

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold rose Rs 200 to Rs 56,050

BS Web Team New Delhi
Gold

Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 8:18 AM IST
Gold price rose by Rs 230 during Thursday's early trade with 10 grams of the yellow metal (24-carat) trading at Rs 61,150, according to the GoodReturns website. Silver prices went up by Rs 200 with 1 kg of the precious metal selling at Rs 77,600.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold jumped Rs 200 to Rs 56,050.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 61,150.
The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 61,310, Rs 61,200, and Rs 61,800, respectively.

The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Mumbai is at par with the price of gold in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 56,050.
The price of ten grams of 22-carat gold in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai is Rs 56,200, Rs 56,100, and Rs 56,650, respectively.
 

US gold prices inched higher on Thursday as the dollar eased, while investors grappled with the likelihood of more interest rate hikes by top central banks to contain inflationary pressures.
Spot gold was up 0.1 per cent at $1,995.54 per ounce, as of 0059 GMT, after hitting a more than two-week low on Wednesday. US gold futures were flat at $2,007.50.
 
Spot silver was up 0.1 per cent at $25.28 per ounce, while platinum fell 0.4 per cent to $1,086.01 and palladium dipped 0.7 per cent to $1,605.20.

The price of 1 kg of silver in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad is Rs 81,000.
The price of 1 kg of silver in Delhi and Mumbai is Rs 77,600.

(With inputs from Reuters) 

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 8:17 AM IST

