MCX delays shift to new trading platform; shares decline nearly 9%

India's largest commodity derivative exchange, Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), on Friday, said the market regulator has halted its impending transition to a new commodity derivative platform (CDP) developed and serviced by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

In a letter dated September 28, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) advised the exchange to keep the plans of going live with the new CDP in abeyance.

Shares of MCX, after dropping as much as 8.7 per cent to Rs 1,913, recouped most of its losses to finish at Rs 2,053, down 2.1 per cent over its previous day's close.

Sebi's decision followed a letter received from the Chennai Financial Markets and Accountability (CFMA) on the proposed transition. CFMA had filed writ petitions on CDP and the same is pending for disposal before the Madras High Court.

MCX had planned to go live with CDP on October 3.

"The regulator has informed that since the matter involves technical issues, the same would be discussed in the Sebi Technical Advisory Committee meeting, which would be held shortly," said MCX in an exchange filing.

Also Read TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25% TCS Preview: Wage hikes to erode margin in Q1FY24; PAT may drop 3.3% QoQ Here's how K Krithivasan will spend his first six months as TCS CEO MCX slips 9% as Sebi stops launch of new commodity derivative platform Russian oil trading close to $100 defying increasingly redundant G7 cap Tight supply, inflation concerns keep crude oil investors on fence Gold price dips Rs 280 to Rs 59,450, silver falls Rs 600 to Rs 74,200 Gold price dips Rs 220 to Rs 59,730, silver falls Rs 1,000 to Rs 74,800 Gold and silver prices unchanged, yellow metal selling at Rs 59,950

The bourse added that it was ready and keen to go live following the permissions and that it will continue to conduct CDP mock tests pending further directions from Sebi.

MCX had conducted mock trading sessions for 14 hours for seven days without any glitches.

Meanwhile, domestic brokerage HDFC Securities issued a note maintaining its 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,400, citing that the shift to the new platform will help improve margins in the long run.

"MCX profitability was impacted by the higher payout of Rs 1.4/3.3 billion to the technology vendor in FY23/FY24E, leading to a drop in Ebitda margin (26/17 per cent in FY23/FY24E versus nearly 45 per cent average). The shift to the new platform will pivot the cost structure to a higher fixed-cost model. The total cost will decline by 51 per cent in FY25E due to a significant reduction in software support charges," the brokerage pointed out.

The trading platform used by the bourse—which helps with critical functions such as trading, clearing, and settlements—is provided by 63 Moons Technologies, an erstwhile founder-promoter.