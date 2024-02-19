Silver futures decline to Rs 71,543 per kg as traders reduce bets

Globally, silver was trading 1.28 per cent lower at USD 23.18 per ounce in New York

Silver prices on Monday fell Rs 569 to Rs 71,543 per kilogram as participants reduced their bets.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery declined Rs 569 or 0.79 per cent to Rs 71,543 per kg in a business turnover of 21,616 lots.

