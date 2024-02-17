Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 62,300, silver rises Rs 100 to Rs 75,700

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,260, Rs 57,110, and Rs 57,610, respectively. | Photo: Unsplash

The price of 24-carat gold rose Rs 10 in early trade on Saturday, with ten grams of the precious metal selling at Rs 62,300, according to the GoodReturns website. The price of silver on the other hand climbed Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 75,700.

The price of 22-carat gold also rose Rs 10 with the yellow metal selling at Rs 57,110.

The price of ten grams of 24-carat gold in Mumbai is in line with prices in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 62,300.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, the price of ten grams of 24-carat gold stood at Rs 62,450, Rs 62,300, and Rs 62,850, respectively.

In Mumbai, the price of ten grams of 22-carat gold is at par with that in Kolkata and Hyderabad, at Rs 57,110.

In Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, ten grams of 22-carat gold are selling at Rs 57,260, Rs 57,110, and Rs 57,610, respectively.

In Delhi and Mumbai, one kilogram of silver is currently trading at Rs 75,700.

In Chennai, one kilogram of silver is trading at Rs 77,100.