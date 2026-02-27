Bitcoin and Ethereum are displaying signs of resilience even as wary sentiment continues to linger across the crypto market amid heightened volatility.

While Bitcoin remains unable to decisively reclaim the $70,000 mark, it has managed to hold above key support levels following recent swings. Ethereum, after slipping below $2,000, has reclaimed that threshold but continues to face resistance at higher levels, reflecting cautious positioning among investors.

Analysts believe the recent volatility has not triggered systemic stress, with spot demand helping cushion the downside. However, they caution that near-term uncertainty persists due to derivatives expiries, macroeconomic risks, and continued correlation with broader risk assets.

ALSO READ: Crypto markets await clearer macro catalysts, says Bitget's CEO Gracy Chen Amid this backdrop, Bitcoin was hovering around $67,000, a slight pullback after a recent rebound, while Ethereum was trading near $2,018. Overall sentiment remained guarded as the total crypto market capitalisation eased.

$8.9 billion options expiry in focus

According to CoinSwitch Market Desk, the crypto market is bracing for a large $8.9 billion BTC/ETH options expiry that could inject short-term volatility and influence price swings.

“BTC saw strong ETF inflows this week, which helped lift prices earlier. However, macro risks and profit-taking have capped gains. Sentiment remains cautious, with the Fear & Greed Index in extreme-fear territory. Weakness in equities, especially in technology stocks, has kept crypto correlated with broader risk assets,” the note said.

Bitcoin was trading 1 per cent lower at $67,788, with a 24-hour trading volume of $41.65 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. During the period, the cryptocurrency moved in a range of $66,523 to $68,707. The token remains over 46 per cent below its all-time high of $126,198 touched on October 7, 2025.

Ethereum mirrored Bitcoin’s weakness. At last check, ETH was down 1.16 per cent at $2,043, with a 24-hour trading volume of $22 billion. The cryptocurrency traded between $1,976 and $2,082 during the same period.

Spot demand cushions downside

Bitcoin’s behaviour over the past 48 hours suggests underlying strength. After absorbing selling pressure earlier in the week, the market has stabilised above $66,500 with liquidity conditions holding firm. This indicates that the recent drawdown did not trigger systemic stress,” said Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO, Pi42.

The resilience of market infrastructure during volatility, Shekhar believes, is a constructive signal for long-term participants.

“What is particularly notable is that despite derivatives expiry creating short-term turbulence, spot demand has prevented a deeper retracement. This suggests that capital is being redeployed,” he said.

According to him, the $74,500 level now represents more than just technical resistance.

“It is a sentiment pivot. A decisive move above that zone could validate the recent rebound as the early stage of a broader bullish continuation,” Shekhar added.

Among other major altcoins, XRP, USDC, Solana, TRON, Dogecoin, Cardano, Bitcoin Cash, UNUS SED LEO, and Chainlink were trading lower by up to 3 per cent. BNB, however, was trading 0.67 per cent higher. Hyperliquid, meanwhile, gained over 3 per cent, showed CoinMarketCap data.