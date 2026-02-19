Bitcoin to hit $1 mn? Eric Trump stays optimistic despite crypto turmoil

Amidst the ongoing rout in the crypto world, Eric Trump, co-founder of World Liberty Financial and son of US President Donald Trump, remains bullish on cryptocurrency, calling it the "asset class of this generation."

In a recent interview with CNBC, Eric expressed his strong belief in Bitcoin, predicting that the digital asset could hit $1 million, while calling it one of the greatest performing asset classes.

“We still are, I’m a huge proponent of Bitcoin. I do think it hits a million dollars. I think it’s one of the greatest performing asset classes. I mean, go back two years, Bitcoin was at $16,000, you know, where is it at right now? around $70,000?” Eric said.

Notably, the crypto markets have been under pressure for the past six months. Bitcoin, which scaled its all-time peak of $126,198 in October 2025, has fallen sharply, slipping near $70,000. At last check, BTC was trading at $67,202, down 1 per cent with a 24-hour trading volume of $33.33 billion. Though it continues to remain the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, the Bitcoin total market cap has also fallen below the $2 trillion mark to $1.34 trillion, showed the CoinMarketCap data.

Commenting on the ongoing volatility in Bitcoin, Eric acknowledged the sharp price swings but remained optimistic about its long-term potential.

“I mean, if you look at the last 10 years, Bitcoin has gone up 70 per cent a year on average. Year over year for the last decade—name an asset class that has performed better than Bitcoin. And now, obviously, you have lots of volatility,” Eric said.

JUST IN: ???????? President Trump's son Eric says "I've never been more bullish on bitcoin in my life." "I do think it hits $1 million...You're going to have volatility with something that has tremendous upside" ???? pic.twitter.com/uxToAluAGs — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) February 18, 2026 He, however, suggested that investors seeking less volatility may want to explore alternative options.

“If you do not want volatility, you know, go invest in some Munis, go have a great time, go invest in some Treasury. You are going to have volatility with something that has tremendous upside, but I have never been more bullish on Bitcoin in my life. I have never been more bullish on a cryptocurrency in my life,” he added.

Commenting on the wider adoption of cryptocurrencies, Eric pointed out that virtually all major financial institutions in the US are now involved in crypto. "Whether it be Fidelity, whether it be Charles Schwab, whether it be JP Morgan, whether it be Goldman Sachs—go down the list, every single one of them are adopting cryptocurrencies," he said.

Eric noted that these institutions, which were once hesitant to embrace crypto, are now actively putting their private wealth clients into cryptocurrency. “They are willing to Treasury cryptocurrencies, they are putting their private wealth clients into cryptocurrencies before they were telling them to put exactly zero into cryptocurrency. Then it was 2 per cent, now all of a sudden it’s 5-6 per cent, and that number keeps on climbing,” he said.

Michael Saylor: Volatility in Bitcoin is its vitality

ALSO READ: Buffett would own all Bitcoin in zero-volatility world, says Michael Saylor Michael Saylor, an American entrepreneur best known as the co-founder and Executive Chairman of MicroStrategy Inc., a business-intelligence software company that also holds one of the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin reserves, earlier in November 2025, had said that volatility is the “vitality” of Bitcoin, arguing that the sharp price swings are essential to its long-term performance and the opportunities they create for investors.

This comment came when Bitcoin had fallen over 31 per cent from its October 2025 peak to the $86,800 level.

Taking his point further, Saylor, during an interview with CoinDCX, had said that in a world where Bitcoin offered steady, predictable returns, “Warren Buffett would own all of it and there wouldn’t be an opportunity for us.”