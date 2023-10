Crypto wrap: Bitcoin rallies 14%, Ethereum up 11% amid ETF optimism

"Bitcoin is moving up by taking support from the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA-D). However, it's still facing a challenge at the $35,000 level. If it successfully breaks through, it could reach the $39,000 to $40,000 range, with potential support around $31,000 to $32,000. For Ethereum, the $1,740 level may act as a support, and crossing $1,860 could push it toward $2,000," the crypto exchange CoinDCX research team said.