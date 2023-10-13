close
Sensex (-0.28%)
66282.74 -183.64
Nifty (-0.32%)
19751.05 -63.70
Nifty Midcap (-0.38%)
40506.15 -154.00
Nifty Smallcap (-0.41%)
5956.10 -24.45
Nifty Bank (-0.69%)
44287.95 -308.75
Heatmap

Crypto wrap: Israel-Hamas war ignites sell-off, Ethereum lowest since March

Cryptocurrency news: A higher-than-expected US inflation in September also resulted in a sell-off pressure in the market

Israeli, Israeli-Palestine, Hamas group, Israeli attack, cryptocurrency

Photo: AP/PTI

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 3:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The cryptocurrency market saw a sell-off in the last one week, mainly owing to the outbreak of conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. On Friday, Bitcoin was trading at $26,800, down over 3 per cent in the last one week. Ethereum was down 5.2 per cent and was trading at $1,549, according to CoinMarketCap. Most of the crypto tokens like Solana, Cardano and Ripple were trading in the red too.

"Crypto markets were trending downwards last week as the world witnessed a rise in tensions amidst Israel and Palestine, sending global investors into a risk-off mode," said Parth Chaturvedi, investments lead at CoinSwitch Ventures.

"Overall the global crypto market cap fell just below the $1.1 trillion mark, as all major crypto assets witnessed a sell-off, with both Bitcoin and Ethereum following over the course of the week, trading below the $27,000 and $1,600 levels, respectively."

"Ethereum's performance is at its weakest since March 2023, with its trading value resting above $1,500," said Edul Patel, chief executive officer of Mudrex. Ethereum's price fall was steeper as investors reacted to the Ethereum Foundation's bulk sale of the token for operational use.

According to the research team of CoinDCX, higher-than-expected US inflation also resulted in a sell-off pressure in the market. US inflation rose 0.4 per cent month-on-month (M-o-M) in September, higher than the expectation of 0.3 per cent.

"This decline was due to a cautious market mood, influenced by a slightly higher-than-expected inflation report, which led to increased US Treasury rates and a stronger dollar," it said.

"Bitcoin will now need to breach the $26,900 resistance or potentially discover support near $26,500," added Patel.

Another major development, the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) under India's presidency, released a joint communique in Marrakech, Morocco. It adopted the roadmap proposed in the Synthesis Paper as a G20 Roadmap on Crypto Assets and to collectively mobilise more headroom and concessional finance to boost the World Bank's capacity to support the low and middle-income countries to meet the global challenges.

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Israel-Palestine war: Here's a look at the history of the conflict

Israel-Hamas war: Iran's warning, support from world leaders, and more

Latest LIVE: PM Modi inaugurates 9th Parliamentary Speakers' Summit

Sam Bankman-Fried hoped to be US president someday: Star witness Ellison

Jury selection resumes at fraud trial for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried

Thousands lose over Rs 200 cr in series of crypto rug-pulls in Himachal

Crypto wrap: Ethereum outperforms Bitcoin as investors tread with caution

Judge rejects bid to free FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried during his trial


In a post on social media platform X, the finance ministry said, "In the spirit of #OneEarthOneFamilyOneFuture and following full consensus by the #G20 members, the fourth #G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors communique was adopted today in #Marrakech, Morocco."

Industry welcomed the development.

"The adoption of the G20 Roadmap on crypto assets by the FMCBGs represents a progressive stride in fostering international collaboration for the regulation of crypto assets. This comprehensive roadmap can guide and shape global policy, evolve risk-mitigation strategies, and establish adaptable regulations for the dynamic crypto market. It emphasises addressing the distinct challenges encountered by Emerging Markets and Developing Economies, reflecting a forward-looking approach to a rapidly evolving financial landscape," said Patel.

"Ahead of Financial Action Task Force's India mutual evaluation next month, G20's support to global implementation of FATF standards on crypto-assets is welcome," added Ashish Singhal, co-founder and CEO of CoinSwitch in a post on X (formerly Twitter). 
Topics : Bitcoin cryptocurrency Israel-Palestine crypto trading Bitcoin falls G20 BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 3:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayShubman Gill Health UpdatesLatest News LiveGlobal Hunger Index 2023World Cup, IND vs PAK PreviewGold-Silver PriceHDFC Life Insurance Q2 profitNZ vs BAN LIVE SCOREOperation Ajay

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rollsBJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screensCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger IndexOperation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assetsFed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon