Crypto wrap: High fluctuation in market due to US debt ceiling crisis



The total market cap touched $1.09 trillion on May 13 but rose to $1.14 trillion on May 15. On Friday, it was $1.12 trillion. The cryptocurrency market saw significant fluctuations last week owing to macroeconomic uncertainty and the US debt ceiling crisis. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has gained 1.73 per cent but it saw a low of $26,016 as well as a high of $27,624 during the week. On Friday, it was trading at $26,813.29, according to data from coinmarketcap.



"Currently, Bitcoin's price is undergoing a reversal, dropping from its recent peak of $27,400 to the $26,700 level. This decline can be attributed to investor concerns surrounding ongoing debt ceiling discussions in Washington DC, and regulatory developments. The uncertainty surrounding these factors might have contributed to the market's volatility and influenced the downward movement in Bitcoin's price," he added. "The week began with Bitcoin trading at around $27,000, as uncertainties within the industry and macroeconomic factors weighed on investor sentiment. However, over the past three days, Bitcoin has faced downward pressure, resulting in an 8 per cent decline in value month-to-date," said Alankar Saxena, co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO) of crypto platform Mudrex.



"Bears in the Bitcoin market may take advantage of this uncertain climate. The outcome of the expiry will determine Bitcoin's short-term performance, with potential effects on its price," they told Business Standard. The research team of crypto trading platform CoinDCX said that the Bitcoin options expiry on Friday is crucial for Bitcoin's price, given the concerns about regulations and the US debt ceiling. On Friday, 29,000 Bitcoin options will expire.

Also Read Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023 Crypto wrap: Market trading flat amid regulatory crackdown on Binance Crypto wrap: Market stable even as FTX fallout claims one more victim Crypto wrap: Market in green but Fed announcement to keep volatility high After FTX chaos, Indian crypto exchanges try to calm nervous investors Even after FTX's collapse, most influential crypto cos follow own rules South Korea's crypto exchanges Upbit, Bithumb raided in crypto scandal Mudrex expands its footprint outside India, launches its platform in Italy After ChatGPT, Sam Altman looks to disrupt crypto world through Worldcoin Bitcoin sinks to lowest since March after falling for a second straight day



When the market is turbulent, one digital token XRP has shown impressive growth. In the last seven days, it has gained 8 per cent and was trading at $0.046. However, notably, despite this dip, Bitcoin has recorded long-term growth, with a 61 per cent increase in value year-to-date (YTD).