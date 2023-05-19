close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Crypto wrap: High fluctuation in market due to US debt ceiling crisis

Bitcoin options expiry on Friday is crucial for Bitcoin's price, given concerns about regulations and the US debt ceiling, experts said

Raghav Aggarwal New Delhi
Cryptocurrency

Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 5:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The cryptocurrency market saw significant fluctuations last week owing to macroeconomic uncertainty and the US debt ceiling crisis. In the last seven days, Bitcoin has gained 1.73 per cent but it saw a low of $26,016 as well as a high of $27,624 during the week. On Friday, it was trading at $26,813.29, according to data from coinmarketcap.
The total market cap touched $1.09 trillion on May 13 but rose to $1.14 trillion on May 15. On Friday, it was $1.12 trillion.

"The week began with Bitcoin trading at around $27,000, as uncertainties within the industry and macroeconomic factors weighed on investor sentiment. However, over the past three days, Bitcoin has faced downward pressure, resulting in an 8 per cent decline in value month-to-date," said Alankar Saxena, co-founder and chief technology officer (CTO) of crypto platform Mudrex.
"Currently, Bitcoin's price is undergoing a reversal, dropping from its recent peak of $27,400 to the $26,700 level. This decline can be attributed to investor concerns surrounding ongoing debt ceiling discussions in Washington DC, and regulatory developments. The uncertainty surrounding these factors might have contributed to the market's volatility and influenced the downward movement in Bitcoin's price," he added.

The research team of crypto trading platform CoinDCX said that the Bitcoin options expiry on Friday is crucial for Bitcoin's price, given the concerns about regulations and the US debt ceiling. On Friday, 29,000 Bitcoin options will expire.
"Bears in the Bitcoin market may take advantage of this uncertain climate. The outcome of the expiry will determine Bitcoin's short-term performance, with potential effects on its price," they told Business Standard.

Also Read

Crypto industry wants 0.1% TDS, Sebi-like regulator in Budget 2023

Crypto wrap: Market trading flat amid regulatory crackdown on Binance

Crypto wrap: Market stable even as FTX fallout claims one more victim

Crypto wrap: Market in green but Fed announcement to keep volatility high

After FTX chaos, Indian crypto exchanges try to calm nervous investors

Even after FTX's collapse, most influential crypto cos follow own rules

South Korea's crypto exchanges Upbit, Bithumb raided in crypto scandal

Mudrex expands its footprint outside India, launches its platform in Italy

After ChatGPT, Sam Altman looks to disrupt crypto world through Worldcoin

Bitcoin sinks to lowest since March after falling for a second straight day


However, notably, despite this dip, Bitcoin has recorded long-term growth, with a 61 per cent increase in value year-to-date (YTD).
When the market is turbulent, one digital token XRP has shown impressive growth. In the last seven days, it has gained 8 per cent and was trading at $0.046.

"XRP is launching a platform for central bank digital currencies, enabling central banks, governments, and financial institutions to issue their unique forms of digital currency," said Parth Chaturvedi, investments lead at CoinSwitch Ventures.
In the coming days, the stability is the crypto market will depend upon the progress in the US debt ceiling talks, experts said.
Topics : Bitcoin cryptocurrency cryptocurrencies US debt ceiling BS Web Reports

First Published: May 19 2023 | 5:11 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Nexus Select Trust, country's first pure-play REIT, rises 4% on debut

Markets, Investors, Indices, Stocks
1 min read

Repro zooms 48% in 1 week after Madhuri Kela acquires 3.6% stake in company

Offset printing line
2 min read

Adani-Hindenburg: SC panel says can't pinpoint regulatory failure

Raise coverage under food security Act: Supreme Court tells Centre
2 min read

In Adani-Hindenburg saga hard to pinpoint regulatory failure, says SC panel

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

Adani Group shares trade mixed post Supreme Court panel report

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Sensex ends 298 pts up, Nifty reclaims 18,200 led by Adani, auto, IT stocks

sensex, BSE
2 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Axis Bank, L&T, Thermax: Chris Wood rejigs India equity portfolio

Chris Wood
3 min read

Stocks to Watch today, May 19: ITC, Thomas Cook, Zomato, Nexus REIT, IndiGo

stocks
7 min read

Cracking the whip: Stricter rules against suspicious trading on cards

Illustration: Binay Sinha
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

Wipro Share Buyback: Here's how retail investors can benefit

Wipro
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon