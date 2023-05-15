close

South Korea's crypto exchanges Upbit, Bithumb raided in crypto scandal

Prosecutors raided two of South Korea's local crypto exchanges as part of an investigation into snowballing suspicions surrounding opposition lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk's digital assets, officials said

IANS Seoul
Bitcoin

Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2023 | 7:32 PM IST
Prosecutors raided two of South Korea's local cryptocurrency exchanges on Monday as part of an investigation into the snowballing suspicions surrounding opposition lawmaker Kim Nam-kuk's digital assets, officials said.

A team of investigators from the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors Office seized transaction records and other materials from Upbit and Bithumb, they said, reports Yonhap news agency.

The move came as Rep. Kim has come under fire following revelations he owned around 800,000 Wemix coins in 2021, worth around 6 billion won ($4.5 million), a significant amount inconsistent with his frugal image. Suspicions have arisen over where the money came from and whether he used insider information.

The first-term lawmaker, who quit the main opposition Democratic Party on Sunday, has also faced allegations he traded cryptocurrency coins while he was attending at least two meetings of the judiciary committee of the National Assembly, which took place in May and November of last year.

Kim operates his digital wallets at Upbit and Bithumb.

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : cryptocurrency South Korea

First Published: May 15 2023 | 7:32 PM IST

