Fund Pick: Aditya Birla Sun Life outrunning rate hounds tactically

Launched in March 1997, Aditya Birla Sun Life Corporate Bond Fund has ranked in the top 30 percentile of corporate bond funds in the Crisil Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for each of the past four quarters through March 2025. As of March 2025, its month-end assets under management stood at ₹24,570 crore, up from ₹15,461 crore in March 2022.

Kaustubh Gupta has managed the fund since April 2017. It aims to deliver steady returns with high liquidity through an actively managed portfolio focused on high-quality debt and money market instruments.

Performance that holds up

The fund has outperformed the benchmark