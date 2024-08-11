Fed's September rate cut unlikely to alter RBI stance: Rajeev Radhakrishnan

Rajeev Radhakrishnan, chief investment officer (fixed income) at SBI Mutual Fund, remains optimistic about the demand-supply dynamics, citing sustained overseas demand as a key factor. In an email exchange with Abhishek Kumar, Radhakrishnan notes that global central banks’ potential policy easing could further bolster demand. However, he cautions that portfolio flows into India may be vulnerable if the economic slowdown expands beyond the US, potentially impacting investor sentiment. Edited excerpts:

With the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) emphasising the 4 per cent inflation target and the economy remaining on a strong footing, are rate cuts still some