Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

High starting valuations dampen equity outlook in 2024: Neelesh Surana

Neelesh Surana expresses concerns over the quality of rally in certain smallcap pockets

NEELESH SURANA Chief Investment Officer Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India)
Premium

Neelesh Surana, Chief Investment Officer Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India)

Abhishek Kumar
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 9:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Banking, consumer discretionary, and healthcare are attractive from a future growth potential and valuation perspective, says NEELESH SURANA, chief investment officer at Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India). In an email interaction with Abhishek Kumar, Surana expresses concerns over the quality of rally in certain smallcap pockets. Edited excerpts:

How are markets positioned at this juncture? Do you think they have gone quite far with optimism around rate cuts? Do you expect any repricing?
 
We maintain a constructive stance, considering a renewed capital expenditure (capex) cycle, a well-capitalised banking system, robust credit growth, an upturn in the housing sector, strong domestic

Also Read

South Korea's Mirae Asset Securities buys Sharekhan for Rs 3,000 crore

BNP Paribas sells retail broking arm Sharekhan To S Korea's Mirae

Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto: Check these key levels for your trading strategy

Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma: 'Sell on rise' as charts suggest likely pullback

Trend bullish for Nifty50, Bank Nifty indices; buy near support levels

Upbeat on debt market amid rate cut hopes, index inclusion: Mihir Vora

Higher valuations the only spoiler for equities this year: Kenneth Andrade

Stable macro, elevated earnings growth to support equities in 2024: Chawla

Valuations stretched and time or price correction likely, says Ajay Tyagi

Eyeing Rs 100 trn AUM, 100 mn investors by 2030 for mutual funds: Amfi CEO

Topics : Neelesh Surana Banking sector Healthcare sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 9:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayRepublic Day 2024Budget 2024 LIVE UpdatesIND vs ENG 1st Test Day 1 LIVERepublic Day 2024 ParadeNova Agritech IPOBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon