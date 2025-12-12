Friday, December 12, 2025 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Interviews / Listing won't alter our investment philosophy, focus on investor interest

Listing won't alter our investment philosophy, focus on investor interest

Shah said growing volumes will continue to support profitability and will more than offset the telescopic pricing impact

Nimesh Shah, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of ICICI Prudential AMC
premium

Nimesh Shah, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of ICICI Prudential AMC

Abhishek Kumar
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 6:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India is a market where scalable businesses with lower margins and higher volumes create enduring value, says Nimesh Shah, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of ICICI Prudential AMC. In an email interaction with Abhishek Kumar, amid the asset manager’s Rs 10,603-crore IPO, Shah said growing volumes will continue to support profitability and will more than offset the telescopic pricing impact. Edited excerpts:
 
As a listed company, how will you ensure shareholder pressure for earnings does not conflict with investor interests and risk management? 
The Indian mutual fund industry has been built on a strong regulatory foundation that
Topics : Market Interviews stock market trading Investment
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon