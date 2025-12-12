Listing won't alter our investment philosophy, focus on investor interest

India is a market where scalable businesses with lower margins and higher volumes create enduring value, says Nimesh Shah, managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) of ICICI Prudential AMC. In an email interaction with Abhishek Kumar, amid the asset manager’s Rs 10,603-crore IPO, Shah said growing volumes will continue to support profitability and will more than offset the telescopic pricing impact. Edited excerpts:

As a listed company, how will you ensure shareholder pressure for earnings does not conflict with investor interests and risk management?

The Indian mutual fund industry has been built on a strong regulatory foundation that